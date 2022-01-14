Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Buys 1,672 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $19,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 182.3% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.39. 308,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,163,458. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.84. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $83.13 and a one year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.