Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $9.54 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,188 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $9,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vista Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 125.1% during the third quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 10,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.6% in the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,044,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $319,982,000 after buying an additional 72,178 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 199.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,588,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,104,000 after buying an additional 20,843 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $168.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,003,751. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.51. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.89 and a one year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

