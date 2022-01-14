Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Raises Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,386 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $11,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $27,000. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 736.1% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on KO. UBS Group lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.76.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $1,034,464.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $2,095,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 284,246 shares of company stock valued at $16,757,518. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KO stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.77. 311,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,925,314. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $262.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.70. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $48.11 and a 52-week high of $61.19.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.35%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.