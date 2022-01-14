Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.15.

BURBY has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Societe Generale raised Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Burberry Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

OTCMKTS BURBY opened at $23.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.08. Burberry Group has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $32.17.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.1458 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores.

