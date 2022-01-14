Bytom Hits Market Cap of $56.30 Million (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 14th. Bytom has a total market cap of $56.30 million and $3.94 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for $0.0345 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bytom has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $147.33 or 0.00342235 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00008845 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000857 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004407 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000331 BTC.

About Bytom

Bytom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,727,764,125 coins and its circulating supply is 1,630,958,769 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

