Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report issued on Sunday, January 9th. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino now expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.72. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CDNS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.07.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $163.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems has a 1-year low of $118.11 and a 1-year high of $192.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.46.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.84 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 23.30%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,088.2% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 298.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 30,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $5,105,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total value of $182,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,177 shares of company stock valued at $21,300,265 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

