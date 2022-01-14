CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of CAIXY stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.97. CaixaBank has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $1.19.

CaixaBank SA is an integrated financial group, which provides banking and insurance services. The firm offers banking business, insurance, pension and investment fund activities, as well as holdings in international banks. It operates through the following segments: Banking & Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI.

