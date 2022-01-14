CaixaPay (CXP) Market Cap Tops $7.89 Million

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. In the last week, CaixaPay has traded flat against the US dollar. One CaixaPay coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CaixaPay has a total market capitalization of $7.89 million and approximately $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00063180 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00074324 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,303.63 or 0.07686755 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,742.32 or 0.99451069 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00008529 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00069318 BTC.

CaixaPay Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. The official website for CaixaPay is www.caixapay.com . CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

CaixaPay Coin Trading

