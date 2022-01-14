Cake Box (LON:CBOX) Trading Down 3.6%

Cake Box Holdings Plc (LON:CBOX)’s stock price dropped 3.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 340 ($4.62) and last traded at GBX 344 ($4.67). Approximately 16,483 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 91,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 357 ($4.85).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Cake Box in a report on Monday, November 8th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.38) target price on shares of Cake Box in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The stock has a market cap of £137.60 million and a P/E ratio of 27.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 369.76 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 347.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 0.63%. Cake Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.45%.

In other news, insider Alison Green acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 342 ($4.64) per share, for a total transaction of £20,520 ($27,853.94). Also, insider Sukh Ram Chamda sold 3,000,000 shares of Cake Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 350 ($4.75), for a total transaction of £10,500,000 ($14,252,748.74).

Cake Box Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream cakes in the United Kingdom. As of February 8, 2021, the company operated 150 franchise stores. It also engages in property rental activities. Cake Box Holdings Plc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Enfield, the United Kingdom.

