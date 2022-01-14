Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Short Interest Up 355.8% in December

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, an increase of 355.8% from the December 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the third quarter worth $3,327,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 7.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 736,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,992,000 after purchasing an additional 49,005 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the third quarter worth $279,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 35.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 479,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,757,000 after purchasing an additional 124,802 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 104,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period.

Get Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust alerts:

Shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust stock opened at 20.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 19.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of 20.15. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of 17.15 and a fifty-two week high of 21.63.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.14%.

About Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.