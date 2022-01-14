Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,521 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 4,479 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Callon Petroleum worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 80.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter worth $50,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Bpp Energy Partners Llc sold 193,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total value of $10,719,908.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $64,476.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,205 shares of company stock worth $10,906,689 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum stock opened at $53.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 2.96. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $65.45.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $552.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.44 million. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 40.51% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CPE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist lifted their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.11.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

