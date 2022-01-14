Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) Shares Down 5%

Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL) traded down 5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.22 and last traded at $6.45. 12,065 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 27,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.79.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Candel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Candel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.68 and a quick ratio of 20.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.80.

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Candel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Candel Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $115,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $542,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $12,195,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Candel Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CADL)

Candel Therapeutics Inc is a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing novel oncolytic viral immunotherapies. The company’s product pipeline includes CAN-2409 and CAN-3110. Candel Therapeutics Inc is based in NEEDHAM, Mass.

