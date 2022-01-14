Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Trading Down 3.5%

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)’s stock price fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $154.57 and last traded at $155.80. 10,595 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,492,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.37.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COF. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.46.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $67.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.65.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.96%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 73,375.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,870 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.1% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 24.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

