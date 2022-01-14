Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) will report ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.19). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.41). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cardiovascular Systems.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.72 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CSII shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardiovascular Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Shares of CSII traded up $1.11 on Friday, hitting $19.18. 1,622,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,820. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.77 million, a P/E ratio of -37.61 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.55. Cardiovascular Systems has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $48.28.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 3.7% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 10,223 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 3.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,845 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 7.0% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,284 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 5.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

