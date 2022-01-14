Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $20.48

Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.48 and traded as high as $21.29. Carnival Co. & shares last traded at $20.93, with a volume of 2,065,697 shares traded.

CUK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Carnival Co. & to a “hold” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 497.70% and a negative return on equity of 45.28%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 8,869,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,390,000 after buying an additional 4,371,730 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,022,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,341,000 after buying an additional 448,587 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 867,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,780,000 after buying an additional 427,800 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,562,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 585,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,623,000 after purchasing an additional 78,334 shares in the last quarter.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile (NYSE:CUK)

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia(NAA), Europe and Asia(EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

Recommended Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.