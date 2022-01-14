Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) will report earnings per share of ($0.42) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Celldex Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.47). Celldex Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.69) to ($1.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($1.61). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Celldex Therapeutics.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 891.70% and a negative return on equity of 22.71%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celldex Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of CLDX traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.91. The company had a trading volume of 956,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,640. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 2.72. Celldex Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.37 and a 12-month high of $57.20.

In other Celldex Therapeutics news, SVP Diane C. Young sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $197,524.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Elizabeth Crowley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,923 shares of company stock worth $1,463,359. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

