Chai Trust Co Llc Sells 45,709 Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Stock

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 45,709 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $789,851.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chai Trust Co Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 10th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 51,872 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $896,866.88.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 72,040 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $1,232,604.40.

On Monday, January 3rd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 75,074 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $1,276,258.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 26,324 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $419,341.32.

On Monday, December 27th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 22,931 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $345,340.86.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 36,628 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $545,390.92.

On Monday, December 20th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 26,515 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $376,247.85.

On Friday, December 17th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 45,158 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $611,890.90.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 46,357 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $619,329.52.

On Monday, December 13th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 26,374 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total transaction of $363,961.20.

Shares of Par Pacific stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.60. The stock had a trading volume of 941,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,340. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.09 and its 200 day moving average is $15.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 2.56. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.43 and a twelve month high of $20.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 68.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PARR. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Par Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Par Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.58.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Par Pacific by 253.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Par Pacific by 18.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the third quarter worth about $184,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 11.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the second quarter worth about $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

