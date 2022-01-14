Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,931,000 after purchasing an additional 17,138 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 24.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the second quarter worth about $289,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 17.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in Charter Communications by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications stock traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $616.39. 472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,469. The company has a market cap of $110.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $585.45 and a twelve month high of $825.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $653.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $713.66.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.71 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 22.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $825.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $665.00 to $603.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $712.00 to $621.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $870.00 to $860.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $776.00.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

