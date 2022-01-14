Chesnara (LON:CSN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $282.69

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 282.69 ($3.84) and traded as high as GBX 283.50 ($3.85). Chesnara shares last traded at GBX 281.50 ($3.82), with a volume of 513,639 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 282.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 282.69. The company has a quick ratio of 47.80, a current ratio of 49.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.94. The company has a market capitalization of £422.66 million and a PE ratio of 9.32.

Chesnara Company Profile (LON:CSN)

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. It operates through CA, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. The company underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management, as well as general insurance products.

