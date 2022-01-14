Chicago Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Chicago Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 6.4% of Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $1,585,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 236.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,697,000 after buying an additional 22,503 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 1,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,907,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter.

IWF traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $286.53. 112,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,064,902. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $226.77 and a twelve month high of $311.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $301.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.93.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

