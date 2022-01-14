China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.13

Shares of China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.13 and traded as high as $20.17. China Eastern Airlines shares last traded at $19.95, with a volume of 1,676 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.13. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.31.

China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Eastern Airlines had a negative net margin of 15.79% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited will post -4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in China Eastern Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $564,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in China Eastern Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in China Eastern Airlines by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

