China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of China Pacific Insurance (Group) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHPXY opened at $11.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.75 and its 200-day moving average is $11.85. China Pacific Insurance has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $16.03.

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Life and Health Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company offers life, health, and accident insurance products, etc.; liability insurance; credit and guarantee insurance; short-term health insurance and casualty insurance; property insurance; agricultural insurance; and individual and group pension and annuity products, as well as insurance funds investment and reinsurance services.

