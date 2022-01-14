China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Short Interest Up 368.5% in December

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 156,000 shares, an increase of 368.5% from the December 15th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 267,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several research firms have commented on CSUAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Shenhua Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of China Shenhua Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of China Shenhua Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

CSUAY stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.28. China Shenhua Energy has a 12 month low of $7.08 and a 12 month high of $10.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.00 and its 200 day moving average is $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the production and sales of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's Coal segment produces coal from surface and underground mines; and sells coal to power plants, metallurgical and coal chemical producers, and provincial/regional electric grid companies.

