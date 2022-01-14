Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.71.

CD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Chindata Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Chindata Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Chindata Group during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Chindata Group during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Chindata Group during the second quarter valued at $109,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. 16.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CD traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,244,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,627. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.51 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.17. Chindata Group has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $27.47.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25. Chindata Group had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 2.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chindata Group will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

