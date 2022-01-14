Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.54.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CHYHY shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays upgraded Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

OTCMKTS:CHYHY opened at $20.80 on Friday. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 52-week low of $18.30 and a 52-week high of $24.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.59 and its 200 day moving average is $20.99.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th were paid a $0.5232 dividend. This is a positive change from Chr. Hansen Holding A/S’s previous dividend of $0.27. This represents a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Company Profile

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S is a bioscience company, which engages in the development of natural solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Cultures and Enzymes; Health and Nutrition; and Natural Colors. The Food Cultures and Enzymes segment produces and sells cultures, enzymes, and probiotic products that help determine the taste, flavor, texture, shelf life, nutritional value, and health benefits of consumer products in the food industry.

