Christine M. Mccarthy Sells 10,000 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Walt Disney stock traded down $3.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.94. The company had a trading volume of 16,821,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,994,124. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.05. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $142.04 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.17 billion, a PE ratio of 142.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.85 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 140,183 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,713,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 38,403 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 11,785 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,113 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.93.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

