Christopher Gibson Sells 87,000 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) CEO Christopher Gibson sold 87,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $1,246,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Christopher Gibson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 16th, Christopher Gibson sold 200 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $4,000.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Christopher Gibson sold 100 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $2,002.00.

On Thursday, December 9th, Christopher Gibson sold 1,086 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $21,730.86.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Christopher Gibson sold 3,125 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $64,093.75.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.81. 1,771,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,359. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.90 and a 200 day moving average of $23.26. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.08 and a 12 month high of $42.81.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 73.43% and a negative net margin of 1,425.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 41.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 30,633 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 10,063.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 70,443 shares during the period. 37.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RXRX shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.71.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

