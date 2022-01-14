City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.33.

CIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on City Office REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Real Estate Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 237,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 109,811 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in City Office REIT by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in City Office REIT by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,860,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,412,000 after acquiring an additional 55,987 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in City Office REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in City Office REIT by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,232,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,318,000 after acquiring an additional 132,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIO opened at $20.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.60. City Office REIT has a 52-week low of $9.31 and a 52-week high of $21.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.26 million, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.60.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.36). City Office REIT had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 31.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that City Office REIT will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from City Office REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.43%.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

