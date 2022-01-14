Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,067 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.08% of Clean Energy Fuels worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLNE. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the second quarter worth about $236,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 274.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. 42.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CLNE opened at $6.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $19.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.89.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 39.10%. The business had revenue of $86.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.42.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

