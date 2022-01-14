ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGE) Shares Down 0.3%

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGE)’s stock price fell 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $56.36 and last traded at $57.06. 13,649 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 49,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.25.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.70 and a 200-day moving average of $58.88.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.