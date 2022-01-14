Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) Major Shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp Purchases 78,833 Shares

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 78,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,370,117.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 12th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 104,154 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $1,873,730.46.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 21,287 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.42 per share, with a total value of $477,254.54.

On Monday, November 15th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 24,400 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.47 per share, for a total transaction of $548,268.00.

On Friday, November 12th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 15,600 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.51 per share, for a total transaction of $351,156.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 32,830 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.07 per share, for a total transaction of $724,558.10.

On Monday, November 8th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 302,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.31 per share, for a total transaction of $6,737,620.00.

On Friday, November 5th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 46,130 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.53 per share, with a total value of $1,039,308.90.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 66,297 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.71 per share, with a total value of $1,505,604.87.

On Monday, November 1st, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 130,500 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.40 per share, with a total value of $2,923,200.00.

Shares of NYSE CWAN traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.37. The company had a trading volume of 406,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,306. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.24. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $27.68. The company has a quick ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $64.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.89 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth about $151,949,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth about $79,859,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth about $76,830,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth about $50,483,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth about $17,732,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CWAN. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

