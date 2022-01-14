Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Trading Down 7.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN)’s share price was down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $22.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Clearwater Analytics traded as low as $16.88 and last traded at $16.88. Approximately 5,506 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 483,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.17.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CWAN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 21,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.42 per share, for a total transaction of $477,254.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 639,044 shares of company stock worth $14,306,970 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,319,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,683,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,663,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,051,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 9.46 and a quick ratio of 9.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.35.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $64.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.89 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.