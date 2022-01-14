CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.17

Shares of CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.17 and traded as high as $27.95. CNB Financial shares last traded at $27.63, with a volume of 21,390 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $466.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.12 and its 200 day moving average is $25.17.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $48.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.10 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 24.00% and a return on equity of 15.47%. On average, research analysts predict that CNB Financial Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.175 dividend. This is an increase from CNB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.36%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in CNB Financial by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 8,477 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in CNB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $535,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CNB Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in CNB Financial by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 9,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.47% of the company’s stock.

About CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE)

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

