Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) will post $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.57. Columbia Banking System reported earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full-year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Columbia Banking System.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $132.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.88 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 35.50% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COLB. DA Davidson raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.14.

In other Columbia Banking System news, Director Tom Hulbert purchased 11,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.21 per share, for a total transaction of $356,661.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COLB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COLB opened at $36.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.00 and a 200 day moving average of $35.41. Columbia Banking System has a twelve month low of $30.09 and a twelve month high of $50.68.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

