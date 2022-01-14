Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) will announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.26. Commercial Vehicle Group reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 540%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Commercial Vehicle Group.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $239.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.67 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 24.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS.

CVGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Commercial Vehicle Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 72.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 506.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 6,762 shares in the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CVGI traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.46. 111,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,067. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.99 million, a PE ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.50.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

