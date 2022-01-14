Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Decreases Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 577,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,687 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Comcast were worth $32,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in Comcast by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 20,751 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Comcast by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL raised its position in Comcast by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 3,058,302 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $171,051,000 after purchasing an additional 46,440 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Comcast by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 131,771 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 130,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,279,000 after purchasing an additional 7,791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Macquarie lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.88.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.83. The company had a trading volume of 394,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,716,012. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $46.29 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

