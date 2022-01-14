Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 1,067,234 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 614,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,067,234 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $24,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 11,151 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge by 481.9% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Enbridge by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 664,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,322,000 after buying an additional 55,500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 8,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 48.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

Enbridge stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,142,897. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.41 and a 1 year high of $43.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.673 dividend. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 120.27%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

