Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 334,668 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,504,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 334,668 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan makes up about 0.5% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.11% of Kinder Morgan worth $41,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 63.6% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 29,631 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 11,516 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 23.3% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 41,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 7,902 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth $37,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 18.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,721,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,528,000 after acquiring an additional 418,267 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.6% during the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 220,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

KMI traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $17.63. The company had a trading volume of 151,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,939,768. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.86. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $19.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.26%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Robert F. Vagt acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KMI. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho dropped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.18.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.