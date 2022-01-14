Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.62

Shares of Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.62 and traded as low as $2.22. Communications Systems shares last traded at $2.28, with a volume of 27,360 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Communications Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Get Communications Systems alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $22.16 million, a PE ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.62.

Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.83 million during the quarter. Communications Systems had a net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 15.61%. As a group, analysts forecast that Communications Systems, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Communications Systems by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Communications Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Communications Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Epiq Partners LLC purchased a new position in Communications Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Communications Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

About Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS)

Communications Systems, Inc engages in the provision of network infrastructure and services for global deployments of enterprise and industrial networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Software, Services and Support, and Other. Electronics and Software segment designs, develops, and sells Intelligent Edge solutions that provide connectivity and power through Power over Ethernet (PoE) products and actionable intelligence to end devices in an Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem through embedded and cloud-based management software.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Communications Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Communications Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.