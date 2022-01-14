Comparing Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) & Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) and Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Jerash Holdings (US) alerts:

3.0% of Jerash Holdings (US) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.9% of Allbirds shares are held by institutional investors. 44.2% of Jerash Holdings (US) shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Jerash Holdings (US) and Allbirds, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jerash Holdings (US) 0 0 3 0 3.00 Allbirds 0 2 10 0 2.83

Jerash Holdings (US) presently has a consensus price target of $10.33, suggesting a potential upside of 53.30%. Allbirds has a consensus price target of $24.36, suggesting a potential upside of 80.61%. Given Allbirds’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Allbirds is more favorable than Jerash Holdings (US).

Profitability

This table compares Jerash Holdings (US) and Allbirds’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jerash Holdings (US) 5.96% 12.24% 9.73% Allbirds N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jerash Holdings (US) and Allbirds’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jerash Holdings (US) $90.21 million 0.92 $4.15 million $0.63 10.70 Allbirds N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Jerash Holdings (US) has higher revenue and earnings than Allbirds.

Summary

Jerash Holdings (US) beats Allbirds on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. operates as a holding company. It engages in manufacturing customized ready-made outerwear from knitted fabric and exporting produced apparel for retailers such as Walmart, Costco, Sears, Hanes, Columbia, Land’s End, VF Corp., and Philip-Van Heusen. The firm offers trousers and urban styling outerwear and different types of natural and synthetic materials. The company was founded in January 2016 and is headquartered in Fairfield, NJ.

About Allbirds

Allbirds Inc. is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Receive News & Ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.