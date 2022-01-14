Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX) Trading Down 1%

Compass Therapeutics Inc (OTC:CMPX) dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.00 and last traded at $3.07. Approximately 78,767 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 185,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

CMPX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.04.

Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. On average, research analysts predict that Compass Therapeutics Inc will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Compass Therapeutics news, Director Carl L. Gordon bought 5,357,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $18,750,000.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile (OTC:CMPX)

Compass Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody therapeutics intended to engage the immune system to treat both solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. The company’s lead product candidate includes CTX-471. Compass Therapeutics Inc is based in Boston, MA.

