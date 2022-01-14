Compound (COMP) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $60.85 Million

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Compound has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and approximately $60.85 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Compound has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Compound coin can currently be purchased for about $190.89 or 0.00443431 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,328,948 coins. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.