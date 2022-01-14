Conflux Network (CFX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $21.55 Million

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 14th. Over the last week, Conflux Network has traded flat against the US dollar. Conflux Network has a market cap of $280.11 million and approximately $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,965.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,284.51 or 0.07644492 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $143.84 or 0.00334776 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.72 or 0.00904731 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00011365 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00074705 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.60 or 0.00522739 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008779 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $112.46 or 0.00261742 BTC.

Conflux Network Profile

Conflux Network (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Conflux Network

