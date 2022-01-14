Contrasting Veris Residential (VRE) & Its Competitors

Veris Residential (NYSE: VRE) is one of 321 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Veris Residential to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Veris Residential alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Veris Residential and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veris Residential 0 0 0 0 N/A Veris Residential Competitors 3554 14511 14409 354 2.35

As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 5.82%. Given Veris Residential’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Veris Residential has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Veris Residential and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veris Residential -8.54% -7.28% -2.31% Veris Residential Competitors 16.45% 2.26% 1.91%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Veris Residential and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Veris Residential $313.56 million -$51.39 million -45.78 Veris Residential Competitors $728.95 million $20.07 million 23.60

Veris Residential’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Veris Residential. Veris Residential is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Veris Residential has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veris Residential’s competitors have a beta of 1.14, indicating that their average stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.2% of Veris Residential shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.6% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Veris Residential shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Veris Residential competitors beat Veris Residential on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Veris Residential

Veris Residential, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following two segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services. The Commercial and Other Real Estate and Multi-Family Real Estate Portfolio segments provides leasing, property management, acquisition, development, construction, and tenant-related services. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for Veris Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veris Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.