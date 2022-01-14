Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,413 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,413 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,000. Alphabet makes up approximately 4.9% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 30.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total transaction of $23,810,064.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 2,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,889.51, for a total transaction of $7,151,537.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 198,473 shares of company stock worth $436,640,791. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $17.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,800.05. 34,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,908. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,721.55 and a fifty-two week high of $3,037.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,908.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,816.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,210.45.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

