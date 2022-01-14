Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.86 Million Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,000. Linde accounts for 1.4% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 2.7% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 1.4% in the third quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Linde by 0.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 15.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded down $7.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $326.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,923. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $334.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.13. The company has a market capitalization of $167.23 billion, a PE ratio of 48.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $240.80 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.44%.

LIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Societe Generale boosted their price target on Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $356.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.40.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

