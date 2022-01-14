Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Takes $2.43 Million Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 68,482 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,000. Devon Energy accounts for about 1.9% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DVN. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 277.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Devon Energy news, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,680,764.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $2,703,426.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,865 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,982 over the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DVN traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.99. The company had a trading volume of 356,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,893,348. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 3.05.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 26.35%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Devon Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.03.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

