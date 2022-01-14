Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.36.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Core & Main from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Core & Main from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup lowered Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Core & Main from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

In other Core & Main news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 20,000,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $502,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Core & Main stock opened at $24.36 on Friday. Core & Main has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $32.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Core & Main will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Core & Main

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

