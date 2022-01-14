Creative Planning Grows Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,040 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,668 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in NIKE were worth $27,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in NIKE by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 283,600 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $41,187,000 after acquiring an additional 30,600 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 15.3% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 25,061 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in NIKE by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,647,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,579,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,707 shares during the last quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV raised its holdings in NIKE by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 154,430 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $22,428,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at $541,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $148.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.39. The firm has a market cap of $235.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.92. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.44 and a 52-week high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,376 shares of company stock worth $24,927,397 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NKE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.45.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

