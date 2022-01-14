Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, an increase of 224.5% from the December 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 433,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SLVO stock opened at $5.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.38. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $6.98.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 144.2% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 16,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000.

